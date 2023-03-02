Blumhouse is turning Dead by Daylight into a movie

Blumhouse - the horror-focused movie production company behind the likes of Paranormal Activity, Sinister, Insidious, and Get Out - is adapting Dead by Daylight into a film.

The project is being developed in conjunction with Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive and Atomic Monster (the production company run by prominent horror director James Wan), with the latter calling the game's "incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains...perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation".

There's no writer or director attached to the adaptation yet - the companies are "commencing their search" for both - but Blumhouse says it's "imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen".

Dead by Daylight launched its brand of asymmetrical multiplayer horror - which sees four survivors attempting to escape a powerful killer - back in 2016, and the game's been played by over 50 million people since then. It's been successful enough that Behaviour Interactive has been able to incorporate some of cinema's most iconic horror villains into the experience along the way, including Halloween's Michael Myers, Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, Saw's Amanda Young, and Scream's Ghost Face.

Today's news follows Blumhouse's announcement it's moving into the world of video games publishing, and will partner with independent game developers to produce and publish "original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences".