Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 Season 2 content

Blizzard has announced more details of the upcoming content in Season 2 of Overwatch 2.

At the beginning of the month, new Tank hero Ramattra was revealed, alongside the start date for Season 2 of 6th December.

In a new blog post from Blizzard, the developer has shared full details on what fans can expect

Watch on YouTube Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer.

Along with Ramattra, a new escort map called Shamboli Monastery will be added. The map pool will be refreshed and will include Rialto, Blizzard World, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar. Blizzard promised more balance tweaks, so adjustments will be made to many heroes including Kiriko, Mercy and Doomfist.

Winter Wonderland is back this year, and will begin on 13th December. It'll finish on 4th January, just before the limited-time Battle for Olympus event will begin on 5th. Battle for Olympus is linked to the theme for Season 2 - Greek mythology. The premium battle pass will offer exclusive skins related to theme for Junker Queen, Pharah and Ramattra.

Battle for Olympus will end on 19th January. After that, the Lunar New Year event will return, starting from 17th January until 1st February.

Season 2 will be available for free on 6th December, though the premium battle pass will set you back 1000 Overwatch coins (or around $10).