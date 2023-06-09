If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blasphemous 2's bleak Souls-like platform action gets August release date

On PS5, Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Blasphemous 2, the sequel to developer The Game Kitchen gorgeously grim 2019 action-platformer, finally has a release date and is heading to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC on 24th August this year.

Like its enormously enjoyable predecessor, Blasphemous 2 is part Metroidvania, part Souls-like, marrying a lavishly presented world of dark religious iconography, monsters, and encroaching madness with some truly unsettling imagery.

Blasphemous 2 sees the return of pointy hatted protagonist The Penitent One in an adventure set across a unfamiliar land - a labyrinthine new kingdom promising a "series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes", and ravaged by a curse known as The Miracle.

Watch on YouTube
Blasphermous 2 release date announcement trailer.

Based on what's been revealed so far, Blasphemous 2 perhaps won't be an especially radical departure from its predecessor (not necessarily a bad thing, given the quality of the original), but The Game Kitchen is at least promising new monsters, powerful new bosses, and a choice of three new weapons: the slow-but-powerful War Sensor, the fast-and-precise Rapier and Dagger, and the Praying Blade for "viscous and versatile combos".

As a huge fan of the original, I am very much looking forward to seeing what's next, and all will be revealed come Blasphemous 2's release on 24th August.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch