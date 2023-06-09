Blasphemous 2's bleak Souls-like platform action gets August release date

Blasphemous 2, the sequel to developer The Game Kitchen gorgeously grim 2019 action-platformer, finally has a release date and is heading to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC on 24th August this year.

Like its enormously enjoyable predecessor, Blasphemous 2 is part Metroidvania, part Souls-like, marrying a lavishly presented world of dark religious iconography, monsters, and encroaching madness with some truly unsettling imagery.

Blasphemous 2 sees the return of pointy hatted protagonist The Penitent One in an adventure set across a unfamiliar land - a labyrinthine new kingdom promising a "series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes", and ravaged by a curse known as The Miracle.

Watch on YouTube Blasphermous 2 release date announcement trailer.

Based on what's been revealed so far, Blasphemous 2 perhaps won't be an especially radical departure from its predecessor (not necessarily a bad thing, given the quality of the original), but The Game Kitchen is at least promising new monsters, powerful new bosses, and a choice of three new weapons: the slow-but-powerful War Sensor, the fast-and-precise Rapier and Dagger, and the Praying Blade for "viscous and versatile combos".

As a huge fan of the original, I am very much looking forward to seeing what's next, and all will be revealed come Blasphemous 2's release on 24th August.