If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a first trailer for gothic action-platormer sequel Blasphemous 2

Launching "late summer" 2023.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

It's been quite some time since The Game Kitchen announced it was working on a sequel to its gorgeous, gothic action-platformer Blasphemous, but now - with a release pencilled in for "late summer" 2023 - we've been given a first trailer for Blasphemous 2.

The original Blasphemous released back in 2019 to well-deserved acclaim, delivering a superb 2D Metroidvania-meets-Souls-like that married a lavishly presented world of dark religious iconography, monsters, and encroaching madness with some truly unsettling baroque imagery.

In its upcoming sequel, Blasphemous' original pointy hatted protagonist The Penitent One returns for another adventure - tying into the first game's Wounds of Eventide update ending - set across a strange new labyrinthine land ravaged by a curse known as The Miracle.

Watch on YouTube
Blasphemous 2 reveal trailer.

Alongside the expected likes of new monsters and powerful bosses, Blasphemous 2 introduces a choice of three new weapons: the mace-like War Sensor, capable of slow but powerful flaming strikes, the Rapier and Dagger for lightning fast-precision, and the Praying Blade for "viscous and versatile combos". New moves can be learned by unlocking Weapon Memories.

Blasphemous 2 will lauch for PC and Switch "late summer" this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch