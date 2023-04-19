Here's a first trailer for gothic action-platormer sequel Blasphemous 2

It's been quite some time since The Game Kitchen announced it was working on a sequel to its gorgeous, gothic action-platformer Blasphemous, but now - with a release pencilled in for "late summer" 2023 - we've been given a first trailer for Blasphemous 2.

The original Blasphemous released back in 2019 to well-deserved acclaim, delivering a superb 2D Metroidvania-meets-Souls-like that married a lavishly presented world of dark religious iconography, monsters, and encroaching madness with some truly unsettling baroque imagery.

In its upcoming sequel, Blasphemous' original pointy hatted protagonist The Penitent One returns for another adventure - tying into the first game's Wounds of Eventide update ending - set across a strange new labyrinthine land ravaged by a curse known as The Miracle.

Watch on YouTube Blasphemous 2 reveal trailer.

Alongside the expected likes of new monsters and powerful bosses, Blasphemous 2 introduces a choice of three new weapons: the mace-like War Sensor, capable of slow but powerful flaming strikes, the Rapier and Dagger for lightning fast-precision, and the Praying Blade for "viscous and versatile combos". New moves can be learned by unlocking Weapon Memories.

Blasphemous 2 will lauch for PC and Switch "late summer" this year.