May's PlayStation Now line-up is here, and is the last of its kind

Sony has announced its PlayStation Now lineup for May, the final one of its kind ahead of the move to Sony's new-look subscription service next month.

The PlayStation Now games for May are PS4 titles Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur 6 and Blasphemous. These games are available to play through Now from today and appear to be remaining for the foreseeable.

So, what can you expect from these new additions?

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is a 3D fighter, set in the titular world of Naruto. Essentially, expect lots of slashing swords and mystical attacks.

Again, with the sword theme, Soulcalibur 6 will arm players with weapons as they battle it out to the death (as is traditional with the Soulcalubur series). Players will be able to take part in both its story mode and its multuplayer offerings.

Finally, we have Blasphemous. Sony says those who give this PS Now offering a go will be transported to a "nightmarish world", describing it as a "punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe composed of non-linear levels." Sounds chill.

Last month, Sony revealed that PlayStation owners who have subscriptions to both PS Plus and PS Now will be upgraded to its PS Plus Premium tier for the longer of their two subscriptions.

This means anyone still with an active Now subscription who has also stacked a PS Plus sub for months (or even years) to come will get converted to Premium for as long as their existing Plus sub is set last.

PS Plus Premium itself will cost £13.49 monthly, or £39.99 quarterly, or £99.99 yearly when it arrives in Europe on 22nd June (shortly after its 13th June launch in the US).

Existing PS Plus subscribers with a Now subscription still active on that date will get the PS Plus Premium treatment. This will include all existing PS Plus features, plus 400 downloadable PS4/PS5 games and an additional 340 games to download and/or stream from earlier Sony consoles