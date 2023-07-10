Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Bioshock Infinite dead ringer Clockwork Revolution more influenced by two other games, director says

Arcanum and Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines.

Clockwork Revolution may look like BioShock Infinite, but game director Chad Moore has said the project is better described as the "love child" of role-playing games such as Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.

Moore said he has "always" described Clockwork Revolution as a mix of the two, due to its "deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity," on Twitter.

Moore's credits include both Arcanum and Bloodlines, as he was a lead artist and designer at developer Troika Games from 1999 to 2004. On his website, Moore states he was involved in narrative, content, and character design for both games.

Clockwork Revolution was revealed during this year's Xbox Games Showcase, where comparisons to Irrational Games' BioShock Infinite were instantly made. A spokesperson for publisher Xbox told Eurogamer "any similarities [between the two games] are unintentional," and cited the character customisation in Clockwork Revolution as a key difference.

On Twitter, Moore further stated there will choices for players to make within conversations. Paired with "crunchy RPG systems" and "massive reactivity", Clockwork Revolution may have the potential to be a wildly different game to Bioshock Infinite despite the visual and artistic similarities.

