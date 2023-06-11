If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

InXile's Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending RPG which owes a lot to BioShock Infinite

Rapturous.

Clockwork Revolution.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

At first glance, tonight's reveal trailer for Clockwork Revolution looked like a new game set in the world of BioShock Infinite's floating city of Colombia.

There were the steampunk machines, the gleaming statues and overhead skyrails, the alternate history Americana. The first-person visuals and chunky golden guns didn't help things either.

But no, this is the completely legally distinct Clockwork Revolution, from Wasteland 3 developer InXile Entertainment, and this "vibrant steam-powered metropolis" is named Avalon.

Watch on YouTube
Our first look at Clockwork Revolution.

The twist here is time travel, or the ability to manipulate the city's present by travelling to the past. (Again, this looks quite similar to the alternate history bits of BioShock Infinite...)

Clockwork Revolution will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S "in due time", InXile's trailer stated.

