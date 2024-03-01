Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth deals
Here's where to get FF7 Rebirth on PlayStation 5 for the cheapest price.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake/ Intergrade. The remade version of the iconic 1997 PlayStation title continues the story of the Buster Sword-wielding Cloud Strife and his party as they venture out of Midgar on the search for Sephiroth.
Rebirth released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 29th February 2024. You'll find the cheapest places to buy the standard and deluxe versions from UK and US retailers below.
Where to buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard Edition
The Standard Edition includes the base game only and has an RRP of £69.99/$69.99.
BuyFinal Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition UK
- £61.99 at Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- £59.99 at Very (was £69.99)
- £59.85 at ShopTo (was £69.99)
- £54.85 at Hit (was £69.99)
- £59.95 at The Game Collection (was £69.99)
- £69.99 at Game with free Steelbook
- £59.99 at Argos (was £69.99)
- £59.99 at Smyths (was £69.99)
Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition US
- $69.99 at Amazon US
- $49.99 at QVC US with code HELLO20 (currently out of stock)
- $69.99 at Best Buy
- $69.99 at Walmart
- $69.99 at Target
- $69.99 at GameStop
Where to buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition
The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, plus a Midgar Bangle Accessory, exclusive Steelbook case, mini-soundtrack CD and a hardback artbook. It has an RRP of £99.99/$99.99
Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition UK
Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition US
- None available at the moment.