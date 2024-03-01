Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth deals

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake/ Intergrade. The remade version of the iconic 1997 PlayStation title continues the story of the Buster Sword-wielding Cloud Strife and his party as they venture out of Midgar on the search for Sephiroth.

Rebirth released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 29th February 2024. You'll find the cheapest places to buy the standard and deluxe versions from UK and US retailers below.

Where to buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard Edition

Image credit: Square Enix

The Standard Edition includes the base game only and has an RRP of £69.99/$69.99.

BuyFinal Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition UK

Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition US

Where to buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition

Image credit: Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, plus a Midgar Bangle Accessory, exclusive Steelbook case, mini-soundtrack CD and a hardback artbook. It has an RRP of £99.99/$99.99

Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition UK

Buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition US