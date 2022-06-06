Battlefield 2042's long-awaited Season 1 gets gameplay reveal this week

DICE will be revealing first gameplay of the beleaguered Battlefield 2042's long-awaited Season 1 this Tuesday, 7th June, and there's a new update promising "hundreds of changes, bug fixes and quality of life improvements" due on the same day.

DICE has, of course, been steadily working to improve Battlefield 2042 since its launch last November, when it quickly become one of Steam's worst-reviewed games of all time. While the developer has committed to bringing this latest Battlefield "up to the highest standards that we all hold for the franchise", it's only now, some eight months after its release, that players will finally get a first look at the game's long-delayed first season of post-launch content.

Those curious to see what DICE has in store for Battlefield 2042's first season, known as Zero Hour, will be able to see its gameplay premiere tomorrow, Tuesday 7th June at 4pm/8am PDT.

Watch on YouTube Battlefield 2042 - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S.

Tomorrow also sees the arrival of Battlefield 2042's latest update, which will be numbered 1.0.0. Full patch notes are available on DICE's website, but highlights are said to include improvements to soldier gameplay, bringing the likes of "smoother animations and movement", plus various weapon changes.

Expect improved bullet hit registration, plus a further balance pass to weapons, the latter bringing increased projectile speeds for DMRs and LMGs, and improved accuracy for shotguns. Additionally, "multiple" new XP events are being introduced, including XP gains for killing an enemy who recently wounded or killed a squadmate, plus an increase in the number of vehicles for Conquest. That's alongside various other changes, fixes, and improvements.

DICE says Battlefield 2042's version 1.0.0 release will be followed by a smaller update that's expected to arrive in July, promising "further fixes and changes", with more details to come.