Baldur's Gate 3's director hasn't completely ruled out DLC

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke hasn't completely ruled out adding even more content to the hugely successful RPG by way of Baldur's Gate 3 DLC.

Whilst Vincke has been incredibly taciturn about the possibility of additional Baldur's Gate 3 content - not least because Larian is currently occupied developing another title as well as managing Baldur Gate's 3 post-launch activities and console ports – he did acknowledge that he'd been thinking about how DLC could complement Baldur's Gate 3, going so far as to hint that it didn't even have to be constrained to an "end-game" event.

In an interview with Dungeons & Dragons' Todd Kenreck (embedded below), Vincke said that the idea of appending DLC could be "very hard" for the team, but conceded that it was "not undoable".

"Well, you could do different things in [the DLC], so it doesn't have to be necessarily at the end of the game," Vincke teased. "There's different ways that you can do that."

Vincke also intimated that there was scope to push the game a little further in line with the tabletop rules, too. In the fifth edition of D&D, players can reach level 20, but in Baldur's Gate 3, it's limited to 12, chiefly because post level 13, players can unlock significantly more powerful spells. However, if the team could change things up in regards to "different stakes, different environments, different protagonists, and antagonists, it's not undoable".

You can check out the entire 47-minute interview below.

Baldur's Gate 3: Swen Vincke on New Endings, Strange Problems, and the Future

"Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 is effectively the PC version at ultra settings," say our friends at Digital Foundry – and yes, that includes Act Three, too.

"Baldur's Gate 3 has been available on PC for about a month now, and most of the findings from that version apply equally to the PS5 release. It's definitely a good-looking game, though not a boundary-pushing one - its visuals best suited to the elevated camera angle.

"Up close, you see the limitations of Larian's proprietary engine tech, with lighting and model detail that doesn't always survive close scrutiny, but it looks perfectly fine most of the time, especially in naturally-grounded outdoor scenes."

Cross-play is apparently already on the development roadmap for Baldur's Gate 3. This means players on PlayStation 5 and PC - and, at some point, Xbox - will all theoretically be able to play together online in the future.