Baldur’s Gate 3 class tier list, including best classes ranked

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a D&D based RPG, meaning that all of its classes have their pros and cons. All of them are very playable and you should absolutely pick the one that best suits how you like to enjoy games or just what takes your fancy - but, of course, that won’t stop us from ranking them!

Just remember that you can always cover your weaknesses with a well-balanced party, so don’t fear choosing what you want to play.

There are 12 classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and three or more subclasses per class. Again, subclasses are more about personalising your experience than strictly being better than one another, but we’ll give a recommendation for each class as well.

In this guide you can find our Baldur’s Gate 3 class tier list with the best classes ranked, the best subclasses, and the pros and cons you should consider when making your decision.

Baldur’s Gate 3 class tier list

For this tier list, we’ve considered which classes should give you an easier time for progressing through Baldur’s Gate 3.

One big consideration is flexibility. With so much to do in the game, both in and out of combat, it’s important to have a lot of approaches. Another one is survivability - both for your character and the rest of the party. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a difficult game and enemies can really pack a punch! That’s why healing and buffing spells, like those available to Paladins and Bards, are so powerful. Considering what companions you might like to take with you for a balanced party is also important, so we’ve noted where there may be overlap.

The ranked list is:

Paladin Bard Cleric Sorcerer Wizard Barbarian Warlock Rogue Ranger Fighter Druid Monk

Paladin

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

There’s a reason that Paladin is reportedly the most popular class in Baldur’s Gate 3. A key to getting the most power out of your choice of class is to choose flexibility - healing and support along with combat prowess. Paladins can buff up your entire party with Bless, and their radiant healing spells (from certain subclasses) are very powerful. They also get access to a range of attack options.

The recruitable companion Minthara is a Paladin, but you can only recruit her under fairly specific circumstances, and even then, she won’t join your team for quite some time, so it’s less likely you’re going to be doubling up in your party by choosing Paladin than some of the other classes.

Best Paladin subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Oath of the Ancients opens up access to the spell Healing Radiance, an incredibly powerful (as the name suggests) radiant healing spell. Having said that, Paladins are a balanced enough class to really play around with different subclasses here, so take your pick!

Bard

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Bards might not hit quite as hard as Paladins, but their support spells will make sure the rest of your party do. Their high natural Charisma can also help out in plenty of non-combat situations - and keep you out of fights entirely, if that’s what you want.

There isn’t a Bard companion in the game, so if you want one in your party, you’ll have to do it yourself.

Best Bard subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Bard’s College of Swords subclass can give you a little more direct damage through specialisation in various kinds of weapons, making the Bard even more flexible.

Cleric

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Again, Clerics’ focus on buffing and healing the party makes them a very useful class in a fight.

However, the early companion Shadowheart is a very effective Cleric. If you’re interested in keeping her in your party, you probably don’t need to double up by being a Cleric yourself, and if you do, you might find your damage output a little low.

Best Cleric subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

As the name suggests, the Life Domain will boost your healing potential, so it’s probably the most useful here.

Sorcerer

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Sorcerers are a grab-bag of spells, with the bonus of a high base Charisma if you want to charm your way through Baldur’s Gate 3. They also have the highest variety of Cantrips, giving you the most room to play with even if your spell slots are used up.

Without weapon skills, however, they’re a little less flexible than some of the other classes.

Best Sorcerer subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Draconic Bloodline subclass boosts the survivability of the Sorcerer nicely, granting a higher AC (if you’re not wearing armour) and more HP.

Wizard

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Wizards are the Intelligence-based spell slingers, and they get a wider variety of spells than other classes. They can also recover their spell slots without needing a long rest, which is super helpful in not worrying about using up those powerful turns when you might need them later.

The early companion Gale is a Wizard, and it can get overwhelming if there are a lot of enemies up close since you need room for a lot of the spells to work most effectively.

Best Wizard subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

This one really depends on how you like to play, and potentially what your other party members are bringing to the table. Evocation will give you the flexibility of playing with elemental magic, or maybe you want to take a slightly more taboo route and check out the power of Necromancy.

Barbarian

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Barbarians trade off safety for power. If you want to Rage through enemies, throwing things and wreaking havoc, this is the class for you. But be wary; Barbarians’ abilities can lead them into danger as much as get them out of it. At the very least, if you choose this class, get used to quicksaving before fights. I mean, you should do that anyway, but especially if you’re playing as a Barbarian.

Karlach is a Barbarian, and as a very popular character, there’s a good chance you’ll want to spend time with her on your team. With the inherent risk of Barbarian-style combat, it might make combat more dangerous to have two - and you might be getting into more of them, without proficiencies in the more Charisma-based skills.

Best Barbarian subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Berserker. I mean, you’re coming to this class for the rage and the destruction, you might as well lean into it, right?

Warlock

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Warlocks get a lot of fun spells to play with, Eldritch Blast is a powerful cantrip, and they can recharge their spell slots on a short rest. However, there’s a lot of opportunities to take a long rest in Baldur’s Gate 3 and plenty of supplies lying around to allow you to do so, so this isn’t the biggest deal.

Wyll is a Warlock, but in my experience doubling up with Wyll isn’t so bad.

Best Warlock subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Warlock subclass The Fiend grants access to the Dark One's Blessing, which grants temporary additional hit points when killing an enemy, and is a super useful ability for fights with multiple opponents.

Rogue

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

Sneaking, sculking, and stealing are all pretty powerful in Baldur’s Gate 3, making the Rogue a good pick both in and out of combat situations. However, they’re not the sturdiest of classes and can get into danger quickly.

The early companion Asterion is a rogue, so if you’re interested in having him in your party you may not want to double up on the sneakiness. Or maybe you do, if that’s the build you’re committed to!

Best Rogue subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the Rogue’s Thief subclass, you’ll get the ability Fast Hands, which grants an extra bonus ability in combat. This is incredibly powerful for rogues and highly recommended.

Ranger

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

There are lots of options for focusing on nature and animals in Baldur’s Gate 3, from subclasses to playing as a Druid, but the Ranger might be the best. They don’t really excel as a class but, again, the chance to get animal companion makes up for any strategical difficulties.

The recruitable companion Minsc is a Ranger, but he doesn’t show up for quite some time, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to flex your animal skills alone.

Best Ranger subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Obviously Beastmaster, for the pet - you can choose between bear, boar, spider, raven, or wolf.

Fighter

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

With abilities like Action Surge and Second Wind, Fighters are good at, well, fighting. They’re flexible in terms of weapon and armour speciality, so if you want to focus on experimenting with combat, the Fighter might be your best pick. On the other hand, they typically lack spells, reducing their flexibility.

Lae’zel is a Fighter, but doubling up here probably won’t do you too badly if you’re interested in hitting simply and hard.

Best Fighter subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Battle Master. Eldritch Knight would give you more options, but if you want to fight, commit to it with Battle Master and hit harder instead of splitting your focus.

Druid

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

If you like the idea of using Wild Shape and running over your enemies in beast form, don’t read anything else and pick Druid. It doesn’t matter that they’re not the best in terms of either attack or defense, just have fun being a big bear (and/or various other things).

Halsin is a companion who is recruitable later on in the game. In the big mission that Act 1 builds towards, you can have Halsin in your party as a follower, including controlling him in his bear form. But then, if you enjoy that, you might as well play with two bears, or a bear and some other animal. Go wild!

Later on you may even be able to add a third Druid, Jahira, to your party. Bears all the way down!

Best Druid subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

As with the Ranger, going classic and choosing Circle of the Moon to maximise your animal potential is probably the play here - unless you’re super into mushrooms, in which case absolutely live your best life with Circle of the Spore.

Monk

Image credit: Larian Studios/Eurogamer

A dextrous, dodgy, deft class, Monks get bonuses to unarmoured and bare handed attacks. They also get a really nice bright yellow base clothing set. Just in case that tips you over the edge, decision wise.

However, they struggle with anything that isn’t up close, which can be killer in a lot of combat situations due to Baldur’s Gate 3’s heavy use of verticality.

As far as we know, there isn’t a Monk companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, so if you want to experiment with this punchy class, you’ll have to pick it up yourself.

Best Monk subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Focus on the Monk’s strengths with Way of Shadow and get to sneaking.

Again, all classes are good classes, so if you’re interested in playing as a Monk, don’t let this list discourage you! Have fun choosing and playing whatever way you enjoy.