Assassin's Creed Mirage PC specs detailed

Worth a stab.

Assassin's Creed Mirage.
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Ubisoft has detailed the PC specs you'll need to play Assassin's Creed Mirage, its upcoming new chapter in the long-running historical stabathon series.

You'll need just 40GB of storage to install Mirage, with a variety of CPUs and GPUs supported for running the game somewhere between 1080p 30fps and up to 4K and 60fps.

On the low end, you're looking at a Nvidia GeForce 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 with 8GB RAM. On the high end, you'll need a Nvidia GeForce 3080 or AMD Radeon 6900 with 16GB RAM.

Ubisoft has helpfully provided a table of specs for you to peruse below, with four settings from minimum, recommended, "enthusiast" and finally ultra.

A table showing Assassin's Creed Mirage's PC specs.
Assassin's Creed Mirage PC specifications. | Image credit: Ubisoft

Mirage moves the franchise back to the Middle East for a smaller, city-centric chapter more akin to the series' roots. But Mirage's origins - it was originally another expansion for 2020's Valhalla - still show through, our Ian reported after playing the game recently.

"I enjoyed my time being more of a Batman-style assassin in a smaller, more contained area far more than I did wandering around in the bigger open areas of recent Assassin's Creed games," Ian wrote in Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed Mirage preview. "Mirage certainly captures that nostalgic feeling of hunting for targets, back on the rooftops like Assassin's Creed 1."

