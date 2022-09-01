Assassin's Creed Mirage artwork surfaces online

Promotional artwork for the still-unannounced Assassin's Creed Mirage has popped up online, apparently from Ubisoft's own store.

The image, shared on Twitter by Assassin's Creed fansite The Codex Network, appears to be for some kind of bonus quest. It shows a hooded Assassin hero armed with the series' iconic hidden blade weapon, facing down the silhouette of an enemy with a curved sword.

Setting a story mission around the famous fable of The Forty Thieves would mirror other such bonus quests offered by Ubisoft in the past, such as a Beowulf-themed story for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We're expecting an official reveal for Assassin's Creed Mirage in the near future, at this month's Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, 10th September.

Already, however, various leaks have sprung details of Mirage all over the internet. We've known for some time that this game will be a smaller-scale and stealth-focused entry akin to Assassin's Creed's origins. (And not to Assassin's Creed Oranges, which set the franchise on its more recent RPG path.)

Eurogamer first reported earlier this year that Mirage would be set in Baghdad, and chronicle the earlier adventures of Valhalla character Basim.

If you've completed Valhalla, you'll know Basim is a very important character - hopefully we'll hear more about all that in Mirage as well.