Asmodee pulls Pandemic from Nintendo eShop, disables online multiplayer in Catan

Publisher Asmodee Digital is pulling its Pandemic game from the Nintendo eShop, and is disabling online multiplayer in its Switch version of Catan.

For the former, an announcement on Twitter stated the game would be pulled from 31st July, although existing owners will not be impacted.

"The initial digital game was released 9 years ago, and we no longer feel the current quality and reliability are on par with what Pandemic deserves on digital platforms," reads the statement.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Why are video game companies still trying to flog NFTs?

"That is why we have progressively removed the current Pandemic games published by Asmodee Digital from all digital stores."

That is why we have progressively removed the current Pandemic games published by Asmodee Digital from all digital stores. However, existing owners will not be impacted: all players who have already purchased the game will still be able to play and download it. — Asmodee Digital (@AsmodeeDigital) July 22, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for Catan, the online multiplayer switch off is due to GameSparks' servers being shut down. That's an external service owned by Amazon that's "essential for the online multiplayer".

Players will still be able to play the game solo and the price will be dropped accordingly to $/€14.99.

However, players will still be able to play the game solo. We'll also lower the price to 14,99 $/€ following this removal. We thank the CATAN community for their support and involvement. — Asmodee Digital (@AsmodeeDigital) July 26, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Asmodee specialise in porting popular board games into digital form, like Pandemic and Catan.

Here's hoping new versions will be released in the future.