Sifu mods let you live your Matrix fantasy

It was inevitable.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

A bunch of mods have been released for Sifu on PC that turn the game into The Matrix.

The Wachowski's films are known for their kung-fu fight scenes, so adding Neo and Agent Smith to Sifu was... inevitable.

The mods come courtesy of user Halfmillz over on Nexus Mods (thanks IGN), with four available with which to tweak your game.

There's the Neo suit that turns the game's lead into Keanu Reeves' Mr Anderson; there's the Agent Smith mod that turns all enemies into the iconic nemesis; a ReShade mod adds a green hue to it all; and lastly you can change the sound effects to match the film.

The collective effect is something like this:

If taking the blue pill isn't for you, there are plenty of other mods available for Sifu.

Halfmillz has superhero fans covered, with mods for Spider-Man and Batman available.

If that's not your style, how about Bruce Lee? NieR: Automata's 2B? Or even Shaggy from Scooby-Doo?

Sifu sold over 1m copies in its first three weeks, and recently added Mandarin voice acting.

If you're looking for a true Matrix experience, don't forget The Matrix Awakens UE5 tech demo.

