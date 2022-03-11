Elden Ring boss beaten with an actual banana

Yes, you read that headline correctly: a boss in Elden Ring has been beaten using an actual banana.

Not content with playing through Elden Ring with a Ring Fit Adventure controller, streamer Super Louis 64 is now playing through the game using a banana controller.

So far he's even managed to beat Godrick without slipping up, one of the game's early bosses that many players have struggled with.

THE BANANA CONTROLLER WORKS ?



AND WE BEAT GODRICK WITH THEM LETS GO #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/ZOjzYb8Sgo — Tarnished Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) March 8, 2022

Let's peel back the method. Essentially, a bunch of bananas are hooked up to a PC and linked to a single input when pressed. There are four bananas for movement, a jump banana, an attack banana, etc.

It's also not new for Elden Ring - Super Louis 64 is known for playing games with whacky homemade controllers. He previously played through Dark Souls 3 in 2017 with the same setup (he's since changed his name).

Since then, he's done Dark Souls with bananas, a Ring Fit controller, and even DK Bongos.

Between this, sub-50 minute speedruns, so-called cheesing techniques, and selling runes on eBay, the Elden Ring community has truly gone bananas.