Elden Ring playable on Steam Deck

Elden Ring is playabale on the Steam Deck.

It's fitting, considering both the game and Valve's handheld are released today.

Valve is rating games for the Steam Deck based on compatibility and Elden Ring has received verified status.

It's surprising though considering PC performance of Elden Ring has been heavily criticised.

Prior to launch, many were surprised by the high minimum specs required. Digital Foundry has since reviewed performance of the game, noting frame rate issues with the PC version.

It might be playable on the Steam Deck, then, but whether it runs smoothly is another thing entirely.

Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck pic.twitter.com/UaVGzbPHdn — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

Still, considering Elden Ring isn't out on Switch, the Steam Deck is your only chance to visit the Lands Between on the go.