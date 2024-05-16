The Ancestor Spirit is a boss in the Hallowhorn Grounds of the Siofra River region in Elden Ring.

It requires a little legwork to get to this Elden Ring boss, and you'll need to start at the Siofra River Well up on the surface in Limgrave. From there, you'll need to go underground, and activate eight flame pillars in the Siofra River region.

This will unlock the final battle against the undead stag, whose antlers we will now interact with to trigger the boss fight. Once you've done this, here's how to beat the Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring

Here are a few things you should know before you face this boss:

Boss status : Great Enemy

: Great Enemy Optional : Yes

: Yes Nearest Site of Grace : Siofra River Bank

: Siofra River Bank Multiplayer : Yes

: Yes Summon spirits : Yes

: Yes Reward: 13,000 runes, Ancestral Follower Ashes

Click on the horned remains and try your luck against the deer. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

When you're ready, here's how to beat the Ancestor Spirit boss in Elden Ring:

One of its big attacks is swinging its antlers from side to side. You'll know when it's about to do this as it will tilt its head in quite an exaggerated manner, letting you know that it's about to start thrashing. Dodge twice, and you should be able to get one or two hits to the head, as there's plenty of time for that.

It then usually jumps backwards to safety and likes to charge into you head-on, antlers first. Here you must wait for the very last moment to dodge (the attack is slightly delayed), before getting another counterattack in.

His antlers can really hurt. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The best time to strike the Ancestor Spirit, though, is when it starts hopping around three times in a row. It's a bit like a kind of triple jump in the air. After the third jump, it will crash to the ground - so watch out, as you don't want to be standing in its way when it does so.

After the triple jump, it will often start to spit an icy blue substance on the ground, but not aggressively, more like he's throwing up.

When he vomits, try to hit him from behind. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you manage to get behind him during this spitting animation, you'll be able to get in a series of hits or the use of a powerful Ash of War.

If he jumps up and starts letting mist pour out of his mouth, run around it. It's not as important to catch him here as it is to get to safety.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftwarer

Once it's back on the ground again, it's time to dish it out again. Just beware: standing behind him for too long is enough for him to knock you off your feet with his hind hooves.

Keep at it, and you'll eventually fell the Ancestor Spirit. Your rewards for defeating it are 13,000 Runes and the Ancestral Follower Ashes.

After your victory, use the interaction point inside the battle arena and you'll be returned to the starting point.

