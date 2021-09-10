Apple blocks Epic request to restore Fortnite on iPhone in South Korea

Last night, Fortnite maker Epic Games asked Apple to restore its iOS developer access in South Korea, following a key law change in the country.

The new legislation, due to take effect in South Korea next week, will see app store providers forced to allow developers to take payment directly - the issue that got Fortnite kicked off the app store in the first place.

Responding to Epic's latest request to return, Apple said... no.

Last night, Epic publicised its request to Apple via a post to the Fortnite Twitter account, which has 13.3m followers.

"Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account," the statement read. "Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law."

But Reuters subsequently reported Apple had simply declined.

The new South Korean law states a developer should be able to take payment directly, without using Apple's payment systems which see it take a cut.

But, of course, there's nothing in the law that says Apple as a platform holder is required to allow certain companies onto its app store in the first place.

"We would welcome Epic's return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else," Apple told Reuters in a brief statement.

There's still no word on an outcome of the main Epic vs. Apple trial which took place earlier this year - or when one might be expected.

Epic has not yet responded to Apple's new refusal, but Eurogamer has asked for comment.