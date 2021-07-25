Genshin Impact's next update takes us fishing and visiting Watasumi

Best fishes. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 25 July 2021

Genshin Impact's 2.1 update will reportedly introduce new island Watasumi and an all-new fishing mechanic.

Though not yet formally announced by developer miHoYo, the news comes via trusted Twitter account Genshin Report, and though we don't know much about the new fishing mechanic - nor how Watasumi will come into play - they did also share renders of three characters already announced to be joining the roster, too: Ball, Kokomi, and Sara.

Genshin Report also teased what they believe to be a new boss called La Signora, including a sneaky, and blurry, screenshot of her in action. Take a look below:

Update 2.1 is expected to release in early September and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. There's still no word on when the Nintendo Switch version will be released but as always, we'll keep you posted.

ICYMI, Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy is heading to Genshin Impact.

A tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account confirmed the crossover between developers Guerrilla and miHoYo, explaining Aloy will be available as part of the roster "for a limited time". The tweet didn't go into a huge amount of detail, but a blog post by miHoYo explained Aloy will be a free five-star character available to all players.

Those with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 accounts will be able to claim Aloy directly through in-game mail after the 2.1 update, while other platforms will be given access following the arrival of update 2.2.

More about Genshin Impact

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

