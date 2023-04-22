Apex Legends' latest limited-time mode will be "a true test of skill".

The "all-new" Veiled Collection Event for Apex Legends: Revelry – which goes live on 25th April and runs until 9th May – not only introduces the requisite new cosmetic skin collection, but also a new limited-time team deathmatch mode Unshielded Deadeye, where "Legends wield limited rotating loadouts".

Apex Legends Veiled Collection Event.

As the "unshielded" name suggests, players forego both helmets or shields and race to become the first to clock up 50 kills and "prove themselves a Champion among Legends".

"Embrace the mystique of the Veiled Collection Event with the new limited-time mode: TDM Unshielded Deadeye," Respawn teases in the video description. "It’s a true test of skill with limited loadouts that rotate each match, no shields, and no helmets. Caustic’s Prestige Skin – Apex Contagion – will be yours if you collect all 24 time-limited cosmetic items. Nobody is quite what they seem at a masquerade, so be ready for anything."

As for the cosmetics? These include new Legendary skins for Gibby, Rampart, and Wattson, and if you unlock all 24 before the event ends, you'll secure a new Prestige skin for Caustic, Apex Contagion.

Respawn Entertainment has opened a third development studio as part of its plans to make its free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends a "10, 15 years or more" franchise.

Respawn's newest studio - which will operate alongside existing teams in Sherman Oaks, California and Vancouver, British Columbia - is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and will predominantly be focussed on supporting the development of Apex Legends' live service operations.