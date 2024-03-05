Titanfall director reportedly making new Titanfall game that's not Titanfall 3

A small team within Respawn are making a fresh game set in the Titanfall universe, it's been reported - but this project won't be Titanfall 3.

We knew of this team already - and the fact it is being led by Titanfall and Titanfall 2 director Steve Fukuda - via an Axios interview with Respawn boss Zince Zampella earlier this year.

Now, Giant Bomb's ever chatty reporter Jeff Grubb has stated this team is working on a "Titanfall game" set in the same universe as the series' first two entries - but stressed that this was not currently planned to be Titanfall 3.

Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title? Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?

Speaking on the Game Mess Mornings podcast, Grubb went on to explain that the project had been in an early prototype phase but was now gathering steam internally.

As for how it would be a new Titanfall game but not Titanfall 3, he described it as a not being "like a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign" and noted how the studio's Apex Legends was also set in the same universe but not specifically a Titanfall title.

This isn't the first Titanfall project to be prototyped within Respawn in recent years, of course. The studio reportedly had an Apex/Titanfall crossover in the works - dubbed Titanfall Legends - which would have been a single-player experience featuring characters from both games. A Bloomberg report stated that this was canned early last year.

Could this new Titanfall project have better luck? EA recently suggested it was keen for more Titanfall from Respawn when it cancelled the studio's Star Wars project - reported to be a Mandalorian game - amidst its cull of 670 employees.

"We have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games," EA exec Laura Miele said last month. It's hard to think what other "owned brands" Respawn has outside of Titanfall/Apex.

In the meantime, Respawn is continuing to develop a third game in its Star Wars: Jedi series, alongside ongoing work on Apex Legends.