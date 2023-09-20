If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

When night falls, Legends cease to be dangerous and become outright deadly.

apex legends harbingers collection event official respawn banner
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event is now live! For the next fortnight, you can explore World's Edge under the cover of eerie darkness and hunt down your enemies during an epic but deadly night. Also, if you grab enough event items, you can get Fuse's new heirloom!

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Harbingers event end date.

On this Page:

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event items list

There are 24 Harbingers Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Harbingers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin How It Looks Tier
Obelisk - Ballistic
apex legends obelisk epic ballistic skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Rune Goddess - Catalyst
apex legends rune goddess epic catalyst skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Terrifying Gaze - Loba
apex legends terrifying gaze epic loba skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Pharaoh's Guardian - Fuse
apex legends pharaoh's guardian legendary fuse skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Eyes of Horus - Bloodhound
apex legends eyes of horus legendary bloodhound skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Curse Keeper - Ash
apex legends curse keeper legendary ash skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Soul Keeper - Bangalore
apex legends soul keeper legendary bangalore skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Ra Talent - Seer
apex legends ra talent legendary seer skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Grave Protector - Gibraltar
apex legends grave protector legendary gibraltar skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin How It Looks Tier
Scarab's Wing - L-Star
Apex Legends Scarab's Wing Epic L-Star Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Glyph Shot - Flatline
Apex Legends Glyph Shot Epic Flatline Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Chaos Prophecy - HAVOC
Apex Legends Chaos Prophecy Epic HAVOC Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Deathweaver - Alternator
Apex Legends Deathweaver Legendary Alternator Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Eclipse Bringer - Charge Rifle
Apex Legends Eclipse Bringer Legendary Charge Rifle Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Ruler's Reach - Longbow
Apex Legends Ruler's Reach legendary Longbow Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Tomb Maker - Nemesis
Apex Legends Tomb Maker Legendary Nemesis Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Beetle Buster - Prowler
Apex Legends Beetle Buster Legendary Prowler Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
The Judge - Rampage
Apex Legends The Judge Legendary Rampage Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary

Banner Frames

Banner Frames Tier
Blaze of Glory - Fuse Epic
Divine Decimation - Bloodhound Epic
Ruination - Ash Epic
Judgement Night - Bangalore Epic
Fury of the Swarm - Seer Epic
Pharaoh's Respite - Gibraltar Epic

How to find the Harbingers Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Harbingers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

Apex Legends Harbingers collection event point tracker
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Harbingers event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

Item Tier Point Cost
Harbingers Banner Badge Epic 250
10 Battle Pass Stars N/A 500
Doom Squad - Holo Epic 750
3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,000
Rise Above - Mad Maggie Banner Frame Epic 1,250
Small but Unholy - Holo Epic 1,500
Judge's Helm - Weapon Charm Epic 2,000
25 Crafting Metals N/A 2,500
3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000
25 Crafting Metals N/A 3,500
Epitaph - Sentinel Skin Epic 4,000
Glyph Rebellion - Mad Maggie Skin Epic 5,000

How to get Fuse's Heirloom in the Harbingers Collection Event in Apex Legends

To get Fuse's heirloom in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event you need to collect every limited-time item from the event.

Once you have all 24 items, you will unlock a special pack that includes the heirloom as well as the following items:

  • The Razor's Edge - Mythic Fuse Heirloom
  • Salvo How Ya Bloody Doin' Tonight - Mythic Fuse Intro Quip
  • Power Chord - Mythic Fuse Pose
apex legends the razors edge fuse heirloom promo art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Harbingers Event Shop

There's a special Harbingers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.

apex legends grave protector gibraltar skin eclipse bringer charge rifle skin promo art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Harbingers event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date
Grave Protector Bundle
  • Grave Protector - Legendary Gibraltar Skin
  • x7 Harbingers Collection Packs
 5,000 Coins 3/10/23
Curse Keeper Bundle
  • Cuse Keeper - Legendary Ash Skin
  • x3 Harbingers Collection Packs
 2,500 Coins 3/10/23
Hyped Healer Bonus Bundle
  • Hyped Healer - Legendary Lifeline Skin
  • Hip Hip Hooray - Legendary Lifeline Emote
  • x3 Apex Packs
 2,500 Coins 22/09/23
Elegant Mechanics
  • Legendary Pathfinder Skin
 1,800 Coins 22/09/23
Thrill of the Hunt
  • Legendary Loba Skin
 1,800 Coins 22/09/23
Inflight Entertainment
  • Epic Valkyrie Skydive Emote
 1,000 Coins 22/09/23
Soldier of Justice Bundle
  • Soldier of Justice - Epic Bangalore Skin
  • Champion of Justice - Epic Bangalore Holo
  • Warrior of Justice - Rare Bangalore Frame
 1,000 Coins 22/09/23
apex legends curse keeper legendary ash skin promo art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Living Shell Limited Time Mode

Throughout the course of the Harbingers event, there is a brand new limited time mode to sink your teeth into - Living Shell Trios. If having a deadly, skilled, and completely ruthless simulacrum creeping up behind you in the dark isn't scary enough, you can now grab a new ordnance inspired by them to inflict that fear upon your enemies.

The 'Rev Shells' will instantly and mercilessly track down your enemies, exploding on impact. All you need to do is collect one and throw it in the air.

Apex Legends promo art of the new Rev Shell floating skull ordnance following a player.
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

However, enemies can shoot a Rev Shell while it is floating towards them to detonate it before it hits them, so be careful.

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 3rd October.

apex legends ra talent seer skin promo art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

That's everything on offer with the Harbingers Collection Event event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 3rd!

Comments
