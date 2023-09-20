Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
When night falls, Legends cease to be dangerous and become outright deadly.
The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event is now live! For the next fortnight, you can explore World's Edge under the cover of eerie darkness and hunt down your enemies during an epic but deadly night. Also, if you grab enough event items, you can get Fuse's new heirloom!
This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Harbingers event end date.
On this Page:
Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event items list
There are 24 Harbingers Collection Event items for you to collect.
You can either be rewarded these items from a Harbingers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Skin
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Obelisk - Ballistic
|Epic
|Rune Goddess - Catalyst
|Epic
|Terrifying Gaze - Loba
|Epic
|Pharaoh's Guardian - Fuse
|Legendary
|Eyes of Horus - Bloodhound
|Legendary
|Curse Keeper - Ash
|Legendary
|Soul Keeper - Bangalore
|Legendary
|Ra Talent - Seer
|Legendary
|Grave Protector - Gibraltar
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Skin
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Scarab's Wing - L-Star
|Epic
|Glyph Shot - Flatline
|Epic
|Chaos Prophecy - HAVOC
|Epic
|Deathweaver - Alternator
|Legendary
|Eclipse Bringer - Charge Rifle
|Legendary
|Ruler's Reach - Longbow
|Legendary
|Tomb Maker - Nemesis
|Legendary
|Beetle Buster - Prowler
|Legendary
|The Judge - Rampage
|Legendary
Banner Frames
|Banner Frames
|Tier
|Blaze of Glory - Fuse
|Epic
|Divine Decimation - Bloodhound
|Epic
|Ruination - Ash
|Epic
|Judgement Night - Bangalore
|Epic
|Fury of the Swarm - Seer
|Epic
|Pharaoh's Respite - Gibraltar
|Epic
How to find the Harbingers Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for the Harbingers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All of the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event challenge rewards
Here are all of the Apex Legends Harbingers event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.
|Item
|Tier
|Point Cost
|Harbingers Banner Badge
|Epic
|250
|10 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|500
|Doom Squad - Holo
|Epic
|750
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|1,000
|Rise Above - Mad Maggie Banner Frame
|Epic
|1,250
|Small but Unholy - Holo
|Epic
|1,500
|Judge's Helm - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|2,000
|25 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|2,500
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|3,000
|25 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|3,500
|Epitaph - Sentinel Skin
|Epic
|4,000
|Glyph Rebellion - Mad Maggie Skin
|Epic
|5,000
How to get Fuse's Heirloom in the Harbingers Collection Event in Apex Legends
To get Fuse's heirloom in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event you need to collect every limited-time item from the event.
Once you have all 24 items, you will unlock a special pack that includes the heirloom as well as the following items:
- The Razor's Edge - Mythic Fuse Heirloom
- Salvo How Ya Bloody Doin' Tonight - Mythic Fuse Intro Quip
- Power Chord - Mythic Fuse Pose
Apex Legends Harbingers Event Shop
There's a special Harbingers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.
Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Harbingers event shop:
|Pack/Item
|Contents/Item Description
|Cost
|End Date
|Grave Protector Bundle
|
|5,000 Coins
|3/10/23
|Curse Keeper Bundle
|
|2,500 Coins
|3/10/23
|Hyped Healer Bonus Bundle
|
|2,500 Coins
|22/09/23
|Elegant Mechanics
|
|1,800 Coins
|22/09/23
|Thrill of the Hunt
|
|1,800 Coins
|22/09/23
|Inflight Entertainment
|
|1,000 Coins
|22/09/23
|Soldier of Justice Bundle
|
|1,000 Coins
|22/09/23
Apex Legends Living Shell Limited Time Mode
Throughout the course of the Harbingers event, there is a brand new limited time mode to sink your teeth into - Living Shell Trios. If having a deadly, skilled, and completely ruthless simulacrum creeping up behind you in the dark isn't scary enough, you can now grab a new ordnance inspired by them to inflict that fear upon your enemies.
The 'Rev Shells' will instantly and mercilessly track down your enemies, exploding on impact. All you need to do is collect one and throw it in the air.
However, enemies can shoot a Rev Shell while it is floating towards them to detonate it before it hits them, so be careful.
Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event end date
The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 3rd October.
That's everything on offer with the Harbingers Collection Event event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 3rd!