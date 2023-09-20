Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event is now live! For the next fortnight, you can explore World's Edge under the cover of eerie darkness and hunt down your enemies during an epic but deadly night. Also, if you grab enough event items, you can get Fuse's new heirloom!

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Harbingers event end date.

On this Page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event items list

There are 24 Harbingers Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Harbingers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin How It Looks Tier Obelisk - Ballistic Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Rune Goddess - Catalyst Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Terrifying Gaze - Loba Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Pharaoh's Guardian - Fuse Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Eyes of Horus - Bloodhound Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Curse Keeper - Ash Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Soul Keeper - Bangalore Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Ra Talent - Seer Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Grave Protector - Gibraltar Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin How It Looks Tier Scarab's Wing - L-Star Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Glyph Shot - Flatline Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Chaos Prophecy - HAVOC Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Deathweaver - Alternator Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Eclipse Bringer - Charge Rifle Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Ruler's Reach - Longbow Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Tomb Maker - Nemesis Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Beetle Buster - Prowler Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary The Judge - Rampage Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary

Banner Frames

Banner Frames Tier Blaze of Glory - Fuse Epic Divine Decimation - Bloodhound Epic Ruination - Ash Epic Judgement Night - Bangalore Epic Fury of the Swarm - Seer Epic Pharaoh's Respite - Gibraltar Epic

How to find the Harbingers Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Harbingers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Harbingers event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

Item Tier Point Cost Harbingers Banner Badge Epic 250 10 Battle Pass Stars N/A 500 Doom Squad - Holo Epic 750 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,000 Rise Above - Mad Maggie Banner Frame Epic 1,250 Small but Unholy - Holo Epic 1,500 Judge's Helm - Weapon Charm Epic 2,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 2,500 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 3,500 Epitaph - Sentinel Skin Epic 4,000 Glyph Rebellion - Mad Maggie Skin Epic 5,000

How to get Fuse's Heirloom in the Harbingers Collection Event in Apex Legends

To get Fuse's heirloom in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event you need to collect every limited-time item from the event.

Once you have all 24 items, you will unlock a special pack that includes the heirloom as well as the following items:

The Razor's Edge - Mythic Fuse Heirloom

Salvo How Ya Bloody Doin' Tonight - Mythic Fuse Intro Quip

Power Chord - Mythic Fuse Pose

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Want to know the best Legend for this Season? Check out our Apex Legends Season 16 Legend Tier List that details who's the best for Revelry and why. Our other guides can show you how to make a Private Match and explain what Ring Consoles are. Also, take a look at our Veiled collection event page to learn about the latest limited-time event.

Apex Legends Harbingers Event Shop

There's a special Harbingers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Harbingers event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date Grave Protector Bundle Grave Protector - Legendary Gibraltar Skin

x7 Harbingers Collection Packs 5,000 Coins 3/10/23 Curse Keeper Bundle Cuse Keeper - Legendary Ash Skin

x3 Harbingers Collection Packs 2,500 Coins 3/10/23 Hyped Healer Bonus Bundle Hyped Healer - Legendary Lifeline Skin

Hip Hip Hooray - Legendary Lifeline Emote

x3 Apex Packs 2,500 Coins 22/09/23 Elegant Mechanics Legendary Pathfinder Skin 1,800 Coins 22/09/23 Thrill of the Hunt Legendary Loba Skin 1,800 Coins 22/09/23 Inflight Entertainment Epic Valkyrie Skydive Emote 1,000 Coins 22/09/23 Soldier of Justice Bundle Soldier of Justice - Epic Bangalore Skin

Champion of Justice - Epic Bangalore Holo

Warrior of Justice - Rare Bangalore Frame 1,000 Coins 22/09/23

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Living Shell Limited Time Mode

Throughout the course of the Harbingers event, there is a brand new limited time mode to sink your teeth into - Living Shell Trios. If having a deadly, skilled, and completely ruthless simulacrum creeping up behind you in the dark isn't scary enough, you can now grab a new ordnance inspired by them to inflict that fear upon your enemies.

The 'Rev Shells' will instantly and mercilessly track down your enemies, exploding on impact. All you need to do is collect one and throw it in the air.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

However, enemies can shoot a Rev Shell while it is floating towards them to detonate it before it hits them, so be careful.

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 3rd October.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

That's everything on offer with the Harbingers Collection Event event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 3rd!