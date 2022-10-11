Among Us VR out next month

The long-awaited Among Us VR is due out on 10th November across Meta Quest, Rift and Steam.

Announced at Meta Connect 2022, the game is now available to pre-order on the Meta Quest store and includes a Mini Crewmate hat as a pre-order bonus.

It's the Among Us experience in VR, with tasks, emergency meetings and venting all provided in an immersive 360 degrees - or available to glimpse in a more standard fashion via the YouTube trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Among Us VR - Launch Trailer

The game will come with voice and quick text chat, online play, and will be playable with 4-10 players. Cross-platform between Meta Quest, Rift and Steam is included.

It will also include new-for-VR minigames and will be available in eight languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (LATAM), Chinese (traditional and simplified), Japanese, and Korean.

"Among Us VR will launch just in time for the holidays, and we can't wait to hear how family and friends band together and betray each other as they complete tasks aboard the Skeld II," said Victoria Tran, community director for Innersloth.

"The VR version of Among Us remains true to the spirit of the original game while also giving players an all new way to experience the chaos and thrill of accusing your friends of murder!"

The game has been developed by Schell Games, in collaboration with Innersloth and Robot Teddy.

"We've worked on a lot of different projects, but working with Innersloth and Robot Teddy to bring Among Us to VR platforms was fulfilling in many ways ," said Schell Games CEO Jesse Schell.

"Together, we created something that will delight the existing Among Us community, create new fans who will experience Among Us for the first time in headset, or entice supporters of the original game to try VR for the first time. Let the emergency meetings commence!"

Will you complete your tasks, be ejected, or vomit trying? Find out next month.