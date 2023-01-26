Amazon Prime Gaming February line-up includes The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition

Amazon has announced the games available as part of its February Prime Gaming lineup.

These are: The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Divine Knockout, One Hand Clapping, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Tunche and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

In addition to these freebies, Prime Gaming users can get their hands on new in-game content for titles such as Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Smite.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Both The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind and Onsen Master are available from 2nd February. Here is a little spiel for each:

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - Adventure across the land of Morrowind with all of the content from the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions to find the source of great evil that plagues the land. Players can develop their characters and explore strange locations in this epic, open-world single-player RPG classic.

Onsen Master - Players can experience the world of hot spring customer management, creating ingredients to match the various customer ailments across the island of Izajima.

Following these releases, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield and Divine Knockout will be made available from 9th February.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - Survive a futuristic Tokyo-style Detroit in this 3D runner where players take on the role of Wally, who is trying to escape with his family's stolen treasure, expose his enemies and fight to find a way home.

Divine Knockout - Become a small-but-mighty god of myth, brawl in all three dimensions and knock your friends off the map to reign supreme in the world's only third-person platform fighter!

Next, on 16th February, One Hand Clapping and BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad join the service.

One Hand Clapping - Solve puzzles with music as players sing and hum into their microphone and find confidence in the power of their voice as it changes the world in this vocal 2D platformer.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad - Players can tackle this modern twist of a fast-paced, arcade brawler-shooter-slasher that rewards precision play and pixel-perfect timing. Play with tons of action and gallons of blood to rescue teammates from Scorpion Supreme and STING's evil clutches.

The last of February's free games then arrive on the 23rd. These are Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Tunche and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. Again, below you can find a little more information on each:

Space Crew: Legendary Edition - As captain of the United Defense Force star ship, recruit and train a crew, customise a ship and head out to explore the galaxy, all while defending Earth against the mysterious extraterrestrial threat, known as the Phasmids.

Tunche - In this charming hand-drawn action game with roguelike elements, choose from five unique characters and restore peace in the Amazon rainforest whether you team up with your friends or play solo.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator - Navigate the cutthroat organ market as a trader, dealing with dubious figures and pesky vampire-leech organs to protect cargo goods and make a profit.

Anything take your fancy?