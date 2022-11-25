20-year-old Morrowind mod adds two expansions

A 20-year-old mod for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind has just had a major content update, adding two new expansions.

The team behind Tamriel Rebuilt has been releasing content for Morrowind since 2002, though its conception happened in 2001 before Morrowind was released.

21 years later, the project is still going strong. In its first update in nearly two years, the project has added two more expansions with new areas of Tamriel to explore (thanks PC Gamer).

Watch on YouTube Let's Play The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind - Late to the Party.

Taken from the patch notes on the Tamriel Rebuilt website:

Dominions of Dust centers on Andothren, a huge Hlaalu trade port on the Inner Sea southwest of Vvardenfell. West of the city are dangerous and sparsely inhabited borderlands, in contention between Great Houses Hlaalu and Redoran.

Embers of Empire completely overhauls the western shore of the Telvanni peninsula with its Imperial settlements of Firewatch and Helnim – the lone outposts of Imperial power in this most hostile part of Morrowind.

A large number of quests have also been either added or reworked in the update. Andothren alone adds around 120 quests, including questlines for House Hlaalu, guilds, and the Imperial Legion.

The sheer amount of content alone is impressive, but the team has pages dedicated to lore and development updates on their website, showing how much attention to detail it strives for. Despite the already huge size of Tamriel Rebuilt, the team says it still has plenty of work to do to add the entire mainland of Tamriel to Morrowind.

If you'd like to have a look at Tamriel Rebuilt for yourself, you can download the project on Nexus Mods. The team is also keen to get more people involved, from level design to testing, so if you're interested in helping take a look at the project's website.