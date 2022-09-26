Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Here's what to expect

Amazon has announced their Prime Early Access Sale will take place between 11-12th October 2022 - six weeks before Black Friday. The two-day event will be similar to Prime Day which took place in July. The Prime Early Access Sale will be an exclusive event for Prime members only. Here's where you can claim a free one month trial so that you can access the deals.

October's Amazon sale will see big discounts on hundreds of popular products in the UK, US and other regions around the globe, making it the perfect time to start buying Christmas gifts, or even a few treats for yourself.

Closer to the time we'll be rounding up all the best console and tech deals from the Prime Early Access Sale right here. You can also go give us a follow at Jelly Deals on Twitter for more gaming deals and discounts on many other products. Below you can find out all you need to know about the sale and how to score the best deals.

When will the Prime Early Access Sale take place?

The Prime Early Access Sale starts on 11th October 2022 at 12AM BST and will run through 12th October 2022, ending at midnight.

Since this event will be taking place six weeks before Black Friday 2022, we're unsure how big the sale will actually be. But, knowing Amazon, it will could well be as big as the Prime Day sale we usually see in July.

What is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day Prime member-only event that will offer hundreds of big discounts on Amazon's most popular products. This sale will kick off the Christmas shopping period, offering customers plenty of bargains to snap up ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season. We're unsure whether these deals will better than those we're expecting to see over Black Friday, so we'll have to wait and see.

We do not have a lot of information yet, but we will update this page as soon as we know more about the Amazon shopping event.

What Prime Early Access deals will be available?

We don't know what deals will be available in the Prime Early Access Sale just yet, but we can expect plenty of discounts across the many different product categories at Amazon. We will, of course, be looking out for the best gaming deals right here, including Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X console and games deals. We'll also be updating our Twitter account with even more discounts on gaming-related products and more.

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, to access the Prime Early Access deals you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you don't have to pay out for an subscription. Unless you want to keep it rolling, you can use the trial for the Prime Early Access Sale and simply cancel it when the event ends to avoid the £8.99 per month membership fee.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yes! If you're a new member then you should make the most of the Amazon Prime free trial. This will allow you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, plus the ability to take advantage of all the Prime Early Access deals. Other benefits include free next-day delivery, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Gaming freebies and lots of other services.

You can get your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged.

How do I get the best Prime Early Access deals?

Set a budget

When confronted with a whirlwind of really good deals, it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement and buy things you hadn't planned on purchasing. To avoid overspending, it will be useful to set a budget and plan ahead. You can add your desired items to your watchlist or basket ahead of the event and check to see if they get reduced. That way you can stick to your budget and your eyes won't wander across other tempting offers.

Reviews aren't always as they seem

It goes without saying that some reviews on online products can't always be trusted. It's not always the case, but those shown at the top of a “review” section can sometimes be biased, and could be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. The best thing to do is to read through more than just the top reviews. You should also compare reviews from multiple sites.

Shop around and compare prices

The Prime Early Access Sale will be the perfect opportunity to score some great deals ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, however, it’s still worth shopping around to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. UK retailers like Currys and John Lewis, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US, may launch competing deals - meaning you could save yourself a some extra cash.

Keep an eye on Lightning Deals

The Prime Early Access Sale will feature lots of Amazon Lightning Deals. You can often land some extremely good deals, but you'll need to be quick on the most popular products as they will sell out fast. Lightning Deals will either have a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a limited time. The best way to keep track of Lightning Deals is to check this Amazon Prime Early Access Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up quickly. And if you change your mind afterwards, you will usually have a return/exchange period.

Use Item Filters

The Amazon Prime Early Access deals page will have some useful filters on the left-hand side menu. Filtering the page to see items at a specific price range can help you stick to your budget and find the biggest savings. You can also filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, from 10 per cent off all the way up to 70 per cent and more!

That's all the Prime Early Access Deals info we have right now, but make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates as we'll be rounding up all the best gaming deals on the 11th and 12th October.