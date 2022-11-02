All the PlayStation VR2 games Sony announced today, including The Dark Pictures' Switchback

Today, Sony lifted the lid further off its PlayStation VR2 headset, revealing its February release date and eye-watering £530 price tag.

Now, we also have a closer look at some of the games that will be heading to this new virtual reality set, including The Dark Pictures Anthology: Switchback VR, a spiritual successor to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Switchback is coming from Supermassive Games, and sees players embarking on the most terrifying roller coaster ride I have ever seen. It is all set in the world of The Dark Pictures Anthology, with director Alejandro Arque Gallardo calling it "your own personal nightmare". You can see the trailer for this VR blood-fest below.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR - Announce Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

The second title to be announced was Crossfire: Sierra Squad. This first-person shooter comes from Smilegate, and tasks users with "fighting a seemingly endless enemy force with high AI intelligence".

There will be 39 different weapons for players to wield in this release, including firearms and throwables such as grenades (so make sure you have plenty of room around you, you do not want to accidently overarm your favourite lampshade in the process).

Crossfire: Sierra Squad - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

Thirdly, Funktronic Labs revealed its upcoming PSVR2 game The Light Brigade. This roguelike will see players journey into the Sunken World to venture through procedurally-generated battlegrounds. These are, naturally, filled with lurking enemies ready to strike you down.

The developer promises "realistic physics-based gunplay" that will in turn create "tense, heart-pounding shoot-outs". The Light Brigade will be available to pre-order from 15th November.

The Light Brigade - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 & PS VR Games.

Next up we have a non-violent and brightly coloured announcement from Fast Travel Games. Cities: VR - Enhanced Edition, an adaptation of Cities: Skylines, will offer players the chance to build and manage "the city of [their] dreams".

Cities VR - Enhanced Edition will launch alongside the PS VR2 set, with pre-orders starting on 15th November.

Cities: VR - Enhanced Edition - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

Moving on, Owlchemy Labs welcomes us all to the "comically catastrophic" Cosmonious High.

In this game, players will take on the role of alien Prismi as they try and sort out the mysterious happenings as this most unusual of high schools. Cosmonious High will be available to pre-order from 15th November.

Cosmonious High - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

From delightful to creepy, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue will also be making its way to PS VR2 in the future.

"Mr. Peterson's creepy house takes on a new level of immersion in VR, and there is nothing quite as scary as actually seeing that familiar shadow tower over you just before everything goes black," the description reads. Errm, yes, this makes my skin go all goose-pimply. This game will have puzzles to solve, skills to master and mysteries to uncover. Oh, and there is also the small matter of your friend in the basement... Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue will be available to pre-order from 15th November.

Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue - Reveal Teaser | PS VR2 & PS VR Games.

Coatsink, meanwhile, has announced the Jurassic World Aftermath Collection. This collection combines both Part 1 and Part 2 into one nice, complete, package.

There is no trailer for this one, but the developer explained that this "passion project" will see players crash landing on Isla Nublar, where they then find themselves "trapped in an abandoned research facility". Coatsink has promised we will get more information on this release closer to its launch (which will be some time next year).

Clever girl.

Pistol Whip VR is next on the list. This is an enhanced version of the "award-winning physical action-rhythm game" from Cloudhead Games. Here, players will have to "blast, duck, and dodge" their way to glory.

"The new haptics allow you to re-experience Pistol Whip like never before," stated designer Lucas Sitanski. "Feel the rush of a bullet grazing your head, the clicks of reloading your gun, and more realistic vibrations when firing."

Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Zenith: The Last City from Ramen VR is coming to PlayStation VR2 as a first day launch title. This will not be like the VR Zenith you knew from before, however.

The developer has included "hundreds of hours" of new content for this upcoming release, as well as adding graphical updates and new characters. The upcoming PS VR2 version of Zenith will be free to download if you own the original PS VR game. Zenith: The Last City will be available to pre-order from 15th November.

Zenith: The Last City - Announce Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

After the Fall was announced to also be coming to PS VR2. Developer Vertigo Games describes this game as an "intense" co-op shooter that takes players to a post-apocalyptic version of LA.

As with many post-apocalyptic versions of, well, anywhere, here you will find "hordes of mutants" that you will need to lay waste to. Vertigo Games has promised it will support full cross-platform multiplayer on PS VR2, so players will still be able to dip in and out with their peers on headsets such as Oculus Quest.

After the Fall - Closer Look | PS VR2 Games.

Lastly, Tentacular has been confirmed for PS VR2. Coming from Firepunchd Games, this game sees players becoming a tentacled being that has been raised among humans on the "bustling and eccentric" island of La Kalma.

This physics-based adventure will leave players helping out the island's residents as best they can (although this looks to often be quite unruly and gives me Octodad flashbacks). Firepunchd promises "a heart-warming story" with "oodles of humour". Tentacular will also be available to pre-order from 15th November.

Tentacular - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

And, that's your lot from today. Anything there caught your fancy?