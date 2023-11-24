All Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item locations

Highrise is the tenth campaign mission and the fifth Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 19 weapon and item locations to find.

You only need to find each weapon or field recon item once in each Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or to change at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.

To help you perfect your loadouts, we've detailed all Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below.

As Highrise is a tricky map to navigate, we've broken this guide down into sections detailing the supply boxes locations found on each floor.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fifth floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of the fifth floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the fifth floor:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 1

Weapon: Silenced TAQ-M.

Location: In the dark rooms on the west side of the map. You need to pick up the night vision goggles just outside of the door leading to these pitch dark rooms to see while exploring. Watch out for the C4 planted here! You can slowly make your way towards a C4 device to disarm it without getting hurt.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 2

Item: Snapshot Pulse.

Location: On the northern balcony in the middle of the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 3

Weapon: .50 GS.

Location: Inside a small rectangular room on the southeastern side of the map. The Silenced COR-45 is in the same room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 4

Weapon: Silenced COR-45.

Location: Inside a small rectangular room on the southeastern side of the map. The .50 GS is in the same room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

First floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

You can either parachute off a balcony or make your way down the outside scaffolding to get to the first floor of Highrise.

At a glance, here's a map picture of the first floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the first floor:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 5

Weapon: Silenced Expedite 12.

Location: Inside a small nook on the southern side of the main square on the first floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 6

Weapon: Incendiary MCW.

Location: Inside the small southeastern room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 7

Weapon: Minigun.

Location: At the bottom of the eastern stairway behind a blocked door. You can either climb up the nearby scaffolding and jump through the open window marked by yellow tarp, or make your way down from the ninth and eighth floors to get access to the stairwell.

Then, just jump down and use your parachute to break the fall and open the supply box. You can get back out to the first floor by shooting the chair blocking the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 8

Weapon: Explosive Crossbow.

Location: The Explosive Crossbow is at the bottom of the northwestern stairwell. To get to it, you can either use an Ascender or jump and climb up the scaffolding to reach an open window marked by yellow tarp.

Jump down the stairwell and use your parachute to break the fall to find the sniper rifle in a supply box, then shoot the chair by the door to get back to the first floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Seventh floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

At a glance, here's a map picture of the seventh floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the seventh floor:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 9

Weapon: Silenced MTZ Interceptor.

Location: Behind a blocked door on the northeastern corner of the map. You need to shoot the chair blocking the door by looking through a hole in the nearby bookcase to get through.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 10

Weapon: Silenced Kastov 762.

Location: At the end of the pitch dark rooms on the eastern side of the map. You can get here by accessing the eighth floor first and then going down a floor, or by jumping through the open window marked by yellow tarp above the eastern blocked door on the first floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Eighth floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon: VEL 46.

Location: The VEL 46 is the only supply box on the eighth floor, and you can find it right in the middle, near windows looking out at the courtyard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Ninth floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

At a glance, here's a map picture of the ninth floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the ninth floor:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 12

Weapon: Silenced Striker 9.

Location: Inside the northeastern building accessible by climbing through its open windows.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 13

Weapon: LA-B 330.

Location: While travelling up the eastern narrow scaffolding to the tenth and eleventh floors, look to the right to see this weapon supply box on a small balcony.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Eleventh floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

At a glance, here's a map picture of the eleventh floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the eleventh floor:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 14

Weapon: RPK.

Location: The RPK is behind a blocked door in the southeastern corner, so you have to either climb to the balcony outside to shoot the chair blocking the door, or use a long-range weapon to shoot it from the other side of the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 15

Weapon: WSP Stinger.

Location: The WSP Stinger is also behind a blocked door, but this small room is on the northern side of the map, on the other side of the swinging container in the middle. You need to look inside the eastern window while next to the swinging container to shoot the chair blocking the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 16

Weapon: PDSW 528.

Location: Inside the small northeastern room. You need to go outside onto the scaffolding and break a window at the end to get inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 17

Weapon: Incendiary Bryson 800.

Location: In a small room on the northwestern side of the map. Make sure you keep an eye out for C4 and claymores while making your way to this supply box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Rooftop Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

At a glance, here's a map picture of the rooftop floor Highrise weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Here's exactly where to find each weapon and item on the rooftop:

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 18

Weapon: ISO Hemlock.

Location: In the northeastern corner of the rooftop, the Anti-Armor Rounds item is also close by.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Highrise weapon and item location 19

Item: Anti-Armor Rounds.

Location: In the northeastern corner of the rooftop, the ISO Hemlock weapon is also close by.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!