AC Milan will put the awful eFootball logo on its training kit next season

AC Milan will put the awful eFootball logo on its training kit, Konami has announced.

The logo, which looks like a rip-off of the euro sign, will be on the famous Italian club's training gear from the beginning of next season.

The players wear the training kit during sessions at the Milanello Sports Centre and before every fixture in domestic and international competitions. They of course wear the proper AC Milan kit while they're playing matches. Konami hasn't got its eFootball logo on that - yet.

Konami is the first "official training wear partner" in AC Milan's history, the company said. It's a milestone, I suppose.

Curiously, Konami made this announcement without showing the actual training kit its logo will adorn. This will be unveiled in the coming months, it said.

eFootball, which suffered a disastrous release late last year, relaunches in v1.0.0 form next week on 14th April.

"We were too focused on getting the game out on time that we lost sight of the most important thing - quality," Konami said in a blog post issued this week. "Naturally, we were met with critical reviews from rightfully disappointed fans.

"The development team has been hard at work since to regain the trust of our esteemed fans, as well as to make the game even more enjoyable for soccer fans around the world.

"Although it has been six months since the initial release last September, we believe we have finally reached a level of quality that we can be confident of. Hence the decision behind the release of v1.0.0."

The mobile version of eFootball 2022 remains a no-show.