A Lord of the Rings survival crafting game is on the way

A survival crafting game set during the Fourth Age of Middle-earth is on the way.

Announced during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase event, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria allows up to eight players to explore the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm.

There will be procedurally generated maps, crafting, base building elements, survival against enemies lurking in the mines, and the ability to uncover artifacts and jewels.

Developed by North Beach Games and Free Range Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has a release date of spring 2023.

It will be an Epic Games PC store exclusive, with no word of a console release.