If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Lord of the Rings survival crafting game is on the way

Moria to come in 2023.
Matthew Reynolds avatar
News by Matthew Reynolds Managing Editor
Published on

A survival crafting game set during the Fourth Age of Middle-earth is on the way.

Announced during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase event, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria allows up to eight players to explore the ancient kingdom of Khazad-dûm.

Watch on YouTube

There will be procedurally generated maps, crafting, base building elements, survival against enemies lurking in the mines, and the ability to uncover artifacts and jewels.

Developed by North Beach Games and Free Range Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has a release date of spring 2023.

It will be an Epic Games PC store exclusive, with no word of a console release.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matthew Reynolds avatar

Matthew Reynolds

Managing Editor

Matthew edits guides and other helpful things at Eurogamer.net. When not doing that, he's out and about playing Pokémon Go or continuing to amass his amiibo collection.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch