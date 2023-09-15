You can get a Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD for just £36 right now

Today is Amazon's 25th anniversary in the UK, and to mark the occasion the retail giant is giving customers £5 off any order over £25 with a limited-time discount code that expires today.

Using the code "AMAZONUK25" in the 'Gift Card, Voucher and Promotional Code' section of the checkout page will get you the £5 saving, and thanks to already decreasing prices you can get the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for the cheapest it's been.

We've had a lot of big game releases this summer, in many ways, with Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield both having huge expectations and installation requirements well over 100GB. It's not slowing down either, with the new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion coming at the end of September, you might be getting a bit constricted on storage space.

The Crucial P3 Plus is currently one of the best SSDs for gaming because of its excellent price-to-performance ratio. With very good sequential speeds of up to 5000MB/s read/writes, and equally impressive 650K/800K IOPS for random read and writes, the P3 Plus will excel in most day-to-day tasks and be great for loading games quickly.

The performance gains will be noticeable compared to an older SATA SSD or hard drive, or an older PCIe 3.0 SSD that you might have. If you are upgrading from an older PCIe SSD to this, you might want to get an M.2 NVMe enclosure for less than £20 to transfer your data from what is likely your current boot drive to your new SSD, and then you'll have what is essentially a rapid USB stick left over.

PCIe SSD prices continue to drop, for both generation 3 and 4 drives, thanks in part to the release of the new generation 5 drives. This is good news for everyone, as modern games like Starfield require an SSD to run now, but most gamers don't need the ridiculous speeds that the newest drives deliver.

The P3 Plus is still one of the best-value upgrades to your PC you can make right now, and if you take advantage of Amazon's 25th anniversary offer using the code "AMAZONUK25" at checkout you'll make it even better value.

Amazon also announced its second Prime Day sale which will be taking place in October. We'll be covering all the best deals leading up to and during the big sale, so make sure you're following the Deals topic on Eurogamer so you can get notified when we've written a new deal article.