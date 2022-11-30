Yes, you can play as Hulk in Marvel's Midnight Suns

We're now just a couple of days away from Marvel's Midnight Suns being released, and now know the identity of the game's final playable character. It's the Hulk!

Surprise! Or not. The angry green giant was previously spotted by fans in the background of an earlier trailer - leaving his inclusion somewhat a foregone conclusion.

"Our best kept 'secret' that absolutely no one found out about is finally revealed!" Firaxis wrote last night. "Hulk smashes his way on to the Midnight Suns roster 2nd December."

When it arrives, Marvel's Midnight Suns will contain an array of familiar Marvel faces alongside your own customisable character: Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru and Hulk.

Four further DLC characters due to arrive down the road as part of the game's season pass have also been confirmed: Storm, Morbius, Venom and Deadpool.

Hulk SMASHES his way on to the Midnight Suns roster December 2. pic.twitter.com/cXZFxMb96t — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer's Marvel's Midnight Suns review went live earlier today, and both it and the game come warmly-recommended. Firaxis' effort is "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse", our Christian Donlan wrote.