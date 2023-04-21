If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox owners can no longer share game uploads straight to Twitter

As Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft has disabled its function that allowed users to share their game uploads directly to Twitter from the Xbox console and Windows Game Bar.

"You can still share your favourite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS," Microsoft assured users last night while sharing this news.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Is Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom?

In a recent update, Microsoft additionally revealed that, starting on 25th April, its "Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter".

The multinational technology corporation stated as of this date, users will be unable to access their Twitter accounts through Microsoft's social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past tweets and engagement or schedule tweets.

It noted that "other social media channels" will continue to be available, namechecking Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This follows Elon Musk's controversial take over of the social media platform, with the Twitter boss now requiring companies to pay API fees - something Microsoft is reportedly refusing to do.

Musk himself, meanwhile, has threatened to sue Microsoft for allegedly using data from Twitter without his permission.

How has he shared this news? Via a tweet, of course.

"[Microsoft] trained illegally using Twitter data," Musk tweeted on Wednesday. He then closed with two choice words: "Lawsuit time."

Ever since Musk took over Twitter back in October, he has been making headlines. Soon after his induction, mass layoffs were made throughout the company, including Twitter's then social lead for gaming.

Meanwhile, Musk hired notorious hacker George "Geohot" Hotz to fix the flailing social network's search functionality. However, this collaboration did not last long, with Hotz resigning from Twitter just shy of a month after starting.

Most recently, many have lost their official blue ticks, so keep that in mind when searching for geniune infomation, companies and people.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch