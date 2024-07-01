Xbox "mobile style" dashboard may have been leaked by Top Gear

A Top Gear segment about vehicle manufacturer Rimac may have unwittingly leaked a new mobile Xbox dashboard.

As spotted and uploaded to social media by XboxCore, the reveal came in a recent Top Gear segment about the Robotaxi.

It features a dash that is considerably different to the current iteration most Xbox fans would recognise, its signature "blades" reimagined to better suit a handheld device.

It's only quick - five seconds, in fact - but here's a quick glimpse of it, as captured by XboxCore:

𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗸: Rimac may have leaked a new mobile style 𝗫𝗯𝗼𝘅 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 during the Robotaxi reveal on Topgear.



Would look good on an 𝗫𝗯𝗼𝘅 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱, is all I'm saying! pic.twitter.com/JJN5UYzLPk — XboxCore (@_XboxNews) June 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Games like Fortnite, Halo Infinite, and The Finals feature on the front page, although it's unclear what modes and features would be available for those gaming on the go.

The demonstrator says the Xbox functionality in the Robotaxi has been designed "to emulate the feeling that you have in your own living room".

We've reached out to Xbox for comment and will update you just as soon as we know more.

Remember Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed Keystone? The one that got announced in 2021, was cancelled in its original form a year later, then showed up on Phil Spencer's shelf after that, bamboozling everyone?

Well, if you've ever wondered what it could have looked like in more detail, a newly surfaced patent might have some answers.

A side-by-side comparison with the "old prototype" version of Keystone that appeared on Phil Spencer's desk in October 2022 also supports that claim, with both the patent and prototype version featuring the same front panel.