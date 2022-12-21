If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wolfenstein: The New Order latest Epic Games Store giveaway, free to claim for a few more hours

Slay bells ring.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Wolfenstein: The New Order is the latest festive freebie available from the Epic Games Store. This deal is only yours to claim until later today, so you better move quickly to make the most of the offer.

The New Order takes players to an alternate universe 1960s. Here, you experience "storming a beachfront fortress on the Baltic coast, underwater exploration, player-controlled Nazi war machines, and much more".

Watch on YouTube
Ian's Wolfenstein: The New Order censorship comparison video provides a good look at the game.

On its release, Eurogamer gave Wolfenstein: The New Order a 6/10.

"Wolfenstein: The New Order has moments where it tries to remind you that war's chief consequence is suffering," Paul Dean wrote in his review.

"Among its furious gunfights and science-fiction slaughter, it introduces reflection, romance, sadness and sentimentality. Sometimes it even manages to pull these off, while other times it misses the mark, in much the same way that it is sometimes an exciting and accomplished first-person shooter, yet at other times it falls flat."

Previous games included in Epic's festive giveaway this year are Sable, Them's Fightin Herds, tower defence strategy game Bloons TD6, Costume Quest 2 and Horizon Chase Turbo.

Epic is running these free deals until 30th December, with the next mystery game due to be revealed at 4pm today.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch