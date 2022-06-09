If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

We've just had a sort-of glimpse of Flashback 2

And it's due out this winter.
Flashback, the Delphine platformer from 1992, has a sequel on the way. It's called Flashback 2, but the 2 is very small so it looks sciencey.

We've known about this for a while, but we've just got a proper glimpse of the game at Geoff's Summer Games Fest thing. I say proper glimpse - the trailer's stylish but tricky to read too much into. There's lots of mantling and side-on platforming and the suggestion that physics and big robots both play a part, so that's all okay with us.

Flashback 2 will be out this Winter on all the consoles and PC by the looks of it. Microids is in charge.

