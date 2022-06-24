Western Digital's SN850 SSDs are over half price off

A new SSD can make a massive difference to your PC or PS5, helping you store more games without having to delete ones you've already installed. A faster SSD will also reduce load times for games, apps, and your operating system.

If you're in need of more internal storage, you should consider the WD Black SN850 NVMe Gaming SSD from storage experts Western Digital, which has speeds of up to 7000 mb/s. Right now both the 1TB and 2TB models have a huge 52 per cent discount at Amazon, saving you up to £261.

The SN850 is a brilliant SSD because its size and speed give it more than enough to store and load all of the new AAA games without any issue. The SSD also has a bit of character thanks to the subtle RGB strip on the top which can be configured in a range of colours to match your other components.

UK

US

Just so you know, the 2TB version of the SN850 is sold and dispatched by Amazon in the UK, and the 1TB version is sold by a third party seller, Spring Distributors. They have a 100 percent positive rating though so you'll be fine ordering from them. In the US, the 1TB version is dispatched by Amazon and sold by thid party seller TheTechGroup (100 per cent positive rating). The 2TB version is sold and dispatched by third party seller INPC USA, who have a 100 per cent positive rating in the last 30 days, and 85 per cent overall.

These discounts are good news for PS5 users as well because the SN850 works perfectly in a PS5 thanks to the heatsink that comes attached to it. Digital Foundry has an article which breaks down Sony's SSD requirements for PS5 and has answers to a lot of other FAQs. You can also read the article we have on Sony's support notes and how to add an SSD into your PS5.

There's lots of benefits for both PS5 and PC users choosing the SN850. Because it's an M.2 SSD it will just slot right into your PC or console's motherboard so there's no annoying cables to deal with, plus it doesn't need a lot of space to fit into the case. You won't have to replace it for a very long time either, so it can just stay in there, do its thing and you won't need to worry about it.

There's plenty of good SSDs out there, and deals for them appear regularly, but we're getting closer and closer to Amazon Prime Day in July and we expect to see some even better SSD deals then. We're also ready for deals on other PC accessories, so to make sure you never miss out on a deal, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll have all the best Prime Day deals covered.