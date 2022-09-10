Watch tonight's Ubisoft Forward event here

Join us tonight to watch Ubisoft Forward, a showcase of announcements from the publisher behind Assassin's Creed, The Division, Just Dance and Mario + Rabbids.

We'd expect to see all of those franchises represented this evening, when the livestream begins at 8pm UK time. There's also a pre-show event for keen beans, beginning at 7.35pm UK time.

Ubisoft has promised this show will reveal the "future" of Assassin's Creed, beginning with next year's Baghdad-set stealth game Mirage. But we're hoping and expecting much more as well - including a look, and hopefully some concrete details, on the company's ambitious-sounding Infinity platform for the future of the franchise.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 livestream.

Stick around after the show for Eurogamer's full coverage from Ubisoft Forward.