Watch tonight's Ubisoft Forward event here

Watch tonight's Ubisoft Forward event hereAssassin's Creed Mirage! Infinity! More!
Join us tonight to watch Ubisoft Forward, a showcase of announcements from the publisher behind Assassin's Creed, The Division, Just Dance and Mario + Rabbids.
We'd expect to see all of those franchises represented this evening, when the livestream begins at 8pm UK time. There's also a pre-show event for keen beans, beginning at 7.35pm UK time.
Ubisoft has promised this show will reveal the "future" of Assassin's Creed, beginning with next year's Baghdad-set stealth game Mirage. But we're hoping and expecting much more as well - including a look, and hopefully some concrete details, on the company's ambitious-sounding Infinity platform for the future of the franchise.
Stick around after the show for Eurogamer's full coverage from Ubisoft Forward.
