Watch today's Ubisoft Forward right here with us

There's light at the end of the not-E3 Summer Games Fest 2023 conference tunnel, but still enough time for Uncle Yves to uncork his content pipe and provide us with an update on everything Ubisoft.

We likely know the full schedule for tonight, with two just-revealed titles set to get a more thorough showing. Those, of course, are Star Wars Outlaws from Division studio Massive, unveiled last night at Xbox Games Showcase, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which we got a glimpse of at Summer Game Fest.

It's a Ubisoft show, so there'll be some Assassin's Creed. We're looking forward to seeing more of the upcoming back-to-basics Mirage, and potentially some of VR game Nexus and Ancient China-set mobile entry Jade. Then there's likely to be Forza Horizon-like The Crew Motorfest, plus the latest release date for Skull and Bones.

Will we still get one last thing? Should we dare to dream of Beyond Good & Evil 2? Maybe not this year, but the above seems enough to tune in. Join me from 6pm UK time or 7pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.