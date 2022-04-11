Watch Dogs Tokyo is a new manga series

What's next for Watch Dogs? While we wait to hear if the London-set Legion will get a full game follow-up, Ubisoft will keep fans busy with a Tokyo-set manga.

The near-future hacktivist saga has so far visited Chicago, San Francisco and a post-Brexit Britain. Here's hoping this latest storyline is a little less bleak.

Watch Dogs Tokyo's first installment launches tomorrow, 12th April, and involves series' usual evil megacorp Bloom up to no good again.

"It will be about a special new infrastructure system from a company called Bloom Japan used by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to change people's lives. However this new system does in fact also harbour a great darkness," manga news account Manga Mogura revealed (thanks, GamesRadar).

A new manga series based on the "Watch Dogs" video game series by Ubisoft titled "Watch Dogs Tokyo" drawn by Kamo Syuhei (Gangsta: Cursed) & written by Shirato Seiichi will start on Kurage Bunch website on April 12, 2022



Image © Shinchosha, Ubisoft, Kamo Syuhei, Shirato Seiichi — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 7, 2022

Ubisoft has now called time on Watch Dogs Legion, and no further additions are expected. In January, it was confirmed that previous multiplayer seasons would now repeat.

Legion did not lack in post-launch support, though it also did not get a Year 2 of content - unlike Ubisoft's most popular Assassin's Creed Valhalla, released around the same time.

It's now unclear what's coming next for the Watch Dogs franchise, as Ubisoft turns its attention to the much-rumoured Assassin's Creed Infinity project - for which Legion creative director Clint Hocking is now leading a game team.