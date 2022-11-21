Warzone 2.0 TAQ 56 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 is one of the more basic assault rifles in Warzone 2.0 that, depending on how you build it, can become rather powerful.

Whilst the M4 is an easier-to-access and already-solid option to pick, but if you’re looking for something different, the TAQ 56 is a good shout for Warzone 2.0.

Not only is it worth trying just in general, it’s also a weapon you need to use on your way to unlocking other guns such as TAQ-V and the TAQ-M.

To help you understand how to best use and equip the TAQ 56 in Warzone 2.0, we have prepared this explainer that covers not only how to unlock the TAQ 56, but also the best TAQ 56 build in terms of attachments, perks and equipment to bolster this gun’s effectiveness in the big battlefield of Al Mazrah.

How to unlock the TAQ 56 in Warzone 2.0

While it might take some investment when you have it, since it is not part of another weapon's Platform tree, the TAQ 56 is thankfully easily unlocked.

You unlock the TAQ 56 once you reach player level 19, which you can reach by earning experience points (XP) by playing matches and completing daily missions. Our how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 explainer can help if you want to speed through the ranks.

Additionally, by using and levelling the TAQ 56 you'll also be able to gain access to two other weapons, the TAQ-V and the TAQ-M.

Warzone 2.0 TAQ 56 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 TAQ 56 loadout and attachments:

Barrel: 12" Tacshort Barrel (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 2)

12" Tacshort Barrel (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 2) Laser: Canted Vibro-Dot 7 (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 10) / FSS OLE-V Laser (Unlocks at EBR-14 Lv. 10)

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 10) / FSS OLE-V Laser (Unlocks at EBR-14 Lv. 10) Stock: TV LPX-434 (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 18)

TV LPX-434 (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 18) Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 9)

FSS Combat Grip (Unlocks at TAQ-56 Lv. 9) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 6) or Operator Foregrip (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 3)

Our goal with this weapon is to have a run-and-gun-style approach while taking advantage of its extended range capabilities whereby it can reach enemies at further-away distances compared to your usual kind of SMG that would typically be used with this kind of playstyle.

The 12" Tacshort Barrel boosts Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed – which helps for lining up more accurate shots quicker – and hip recoil control that'll improve your accuracy in those spray-and-pray moments.

For the second attachment, we're running with the Canted Vibro-Dot 7 laser sight which, much like our barrel choice, will allow you to aim faster, as well as boosting your sprint-to-fire speed and aim stability. Although it won't help you with more extreme long-range shots and takes some time to become acclimated to, it ends up being a worthwhile choice.

If you're finding it difficult to get used to the canted laser aiming, you could always instead go for the FSS OLE-V Laser which improves the same statistics as the Canted Virbo-Dot 7, just without the need to aim using the laser.

To increase the weapon's accuracy stat, the TV LPX-434 stock is a good option for your third attachment.

Synergising with the increased accuracy provided by the equipped stock, the FSS Combat Grip as the TAQ 56's fourth attachment will improve the weapon's recoil control, making it easier to stay on target when opening fire.

As for the fifth and final attachment, we're going with an underbarrel, specifically the FTAC Ripper 56 – this is a great choice to further bolster the weapon's accuracy.

On the other hand, the Operator Foregrip is a good option if you don't want to sacrifice your ADS speed for more accuracy.

Warzone 2.0 TAQ 56 best class build, perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 TAQ 56 secondary, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Commando (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Commando (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 4)

P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 4) Tactical: Tear Gas (Unlocks at Lv. 33)

Tear Gas (Unlocks at Lv. 33) Lethal: Drill Charge (Unlocks at Lv. 7)

This build is centered around the concept of consistently moving around and racking up kills, so we're picking Commando as our perk package, granting this class access to Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands and High Alert.

The first perk, Scavenger allows you to loot ammo and an extra armour plate from enemies you kill, keeping you stocked up and in the action.

As for the second perk, Strong Arm allows you to throw equipment farther and see a trajectory of where it'll land – not essential to this build but a nice bonus nonetheless.

Fast Hands as the third perk in this package really helps lean into more of the speedy aspects we're going for with this class thanks to its buffs to reload, equipment usage and weapon swap speed.

With the fourth and final perk in this package, Overclock is fundamental to keep the best field upgrades you find during matches recharged – a feature provided by this perk – along with the ability to store an additional charge of your equipped field upgrade with an the overall 20-percent decrease to their base charge time.

If you want a bit more speed in your movement – and are willing to sacrifice Scavenger – the Warden perk package is a good alternative to Commando, sporting Double Time – which will increase your Tactical Sprint duration and crouch-movement speed – alongside Strong Arm, Fast Hands and Overclock.

While the secondary weapon can be picked depending on the situation or swapped out for any weapon on the ground during matches, the P890 is a solid choice for a backup weapon.

For your Tactical equipment choice, Tear Gas is a good option to use in a smaller areas where enemies might be – or even in a tunnel where enemies are exiting.

Since enemies will inevitably run from you and hide behind doors and walls, your Lethal equipment option as either a Frag Grenade or Drill Charge can be thrown to flush out enemies, giving you a positional advantage.

