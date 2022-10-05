Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr out this month on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, the well-received 2018 action-RPG from developer NeocoreGames, will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 27th October.

Inquisitor - Martyr is a Diablo-esque take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe, casting players as Inquisitors who must battle their way, either solo or with friends, through a "haunted fortress-monastery which hides a terrible secret from the past".

It features cover-based combat, four classes (Psyker, Crusader, Assassin, and Tech-Adept, with the new Sororitas class due at a later date), a procedurally generated mission system, skill trees, a wide range of weapons and vehicles, two-player local co-op on consoles - as well as four-player online multiplayer - and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will include the base game (complete with over four years of updates), plus all 25 bits of DLC released since 2018.

It brings a range of "enhanced" additions, including native 4K support, higher resolution textures, improved physics - including destructible environments - cross-gen multiplayer modes and, for PS5, DualSense controller features.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 27th October, but publisher Nacon is yet to comment on whether there'll be a free upgrade path or discount for those that already own the game on last-gen consoles.