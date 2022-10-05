If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr out this month on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

With 4K, improved physics, 25 DLC, more.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, the well-received 2018 action-RPG from developer NeocoreGames, will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 27th October.

Inquisitor - Martyr is a Diablo-esque take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe, casting players as Inquisitors who must battle their way, either solo or with friends, through a "haunted fortress-monastery which hides a terrible secret from the past".

It features cover-based combat, four classes (Psyker, Crusader, Assassin, and Tech-Adept, with the new Sororitas class due at a later date), a procedurally generated mission system, skill trees, a wide range of weapons and vehicles, two-player local co-op on consoles - as well as four-player online multiplayer - and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will include the base game (complete with over four years of updates), plus all 25 bits of DLC released since 2018.

It brings a range of "enhanced" additions, including native 4K support, higher resolution textures, improved physics - including destructible environments - cross-gen multiplayer modes and, for PS5, DualSense controller features.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 27th October, but publisher Nacon is yet to comment on whether there'll be a free upgrade path or discount for those that already own the game on last-gen consoles.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch