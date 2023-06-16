If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valheim adds a hard mode

And also an easy one.

Valheim.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Viking survival game Valheim now has difficulty options, so you can make the experience a little easier - or more difficult, if you prefer.

Developer Iron Gate Studio has said it hopes these options will encourage potential players previously put off by Valheim's sometimes unforgiving nature to give the game a go.

As you'd expect, hard mode buffs enemy HP and damage output. Easy mode, as Iron Gate puts it, caters to those seeking "a lighter, more accomodating adventure ideal for the pacifists and builders".

Watch on YouTube
Valheim arrived on Xbox consoles earlier this year.

The options arrive today as part of the Hildir's Request update, which welcomes "merchant à la mode" Hildir and her wares to the game. This means a range of cosmetic upgrades are coming, with the finest in Viking fashion for those who want fancier dresses, tunics and hats.

Hildir also sells fireworks, because why not pair explosives with flammable costumes and clothing.

For starters, you'll need to help Hildir recover her store inventory, and gather the right parts from across Valheim's biomes to tart up your wardrobe.

As ever, Valheim remains available on PC and Xbox, including Game Pass.

Last month, Valheim's developer urged fans not to charge for PC mods, saying it was against the "open spirit" of the game's modding scene.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch