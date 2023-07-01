Emma's Adventures is a monthly column exclusively for Eurogamer supporters, written by Emma Kent, who has an uncanny knack for finding strange adventures in games. You can support Eurogamer for £3/€3/$3 a month and gain access to a whole variety of things, including this piece. But we're currently offering a free month's trial so you don't have to pay a thing.

This is the second part of Emma's Valheim adventure. The first part - the one that follows her Selling Sunset dreams of running an estate agent business - is available to everyone to read, but this second part is for Eurogamer Supporters only.

All player names have been changed for this article.