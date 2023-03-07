If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Game Pass games for March revealed

Civilization 6! Valheim! Dead Space!

Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Xbox Game Pass games March 2023

The next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March has now been announced.

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 is a big new addition, with the strategy game arriving on 16th March for Cloud, console and PC.

Valheim is another major addition, arriving as a game preview on 14th March for consoles only - it's still in Early Access on PC.

Valheim coming to Game Pass

Before both of those games, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 will be released for Cloud players on 9th March, ideal for anyone who's enjoyed the recent Dead Space remake.

First up, though, is Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest in the series of fighting games that's out today.

Rounding out this month's releases is Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition coming to console and PC on 21st March.

Game updates have also been released for Fallout 76, No Man's Sky, Halo Infinite, and Sea of Thieves.

Lastly, on 15th March the following games will leave the subscription service:

  • F1 2020 (Console) EA Play
  • Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

