Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

US competition regulator "likely" to challenge Microsoft-Activision deal

Face-off.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

The US' Federal Trade Commission is "likely" to file an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The report from Politico suggests that while a lawsuit is not guaranteed, and that the FTC's four commissioners have yet to vote on the deal or meet with the two company's lawyers, FTC staff members are "sceptical" of the companies' arguments.

A decision on whether to take the deal to court could be decided as early as next month.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

The FTC's concerns are similar to those of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, citing the possibility of the acquisition giving Microsoft "an unfair boost in the video game market."

Since the appointment of Lina Khan as chair of the FTC by President Biden, the regulator has increasingly sought to crackdown on the dominance of America's largest technology companies. Lina Khan is best known her essay on the "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," which she wrote while a student at Yale Law School. In the paper, Khan is critical of the FTC's previous failure to rein in large technology companies.

Back on our side of the pond, the CMA has published redacted comments from both Microsoft and Sony concerning the deal, in which Microsoft admitted Sony has more exclusive games that are "better quality" than its own.

The redacted documents also revealed that Sony doesn't expect its next-generation PlayStation to arrive until at least 2027.

Sony's comments also took a dunk on Electronic Arts' Battlefield series, stating the franchise "cannot keep up" with Activision's Call of Duty.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch