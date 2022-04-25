Upgrading your PS Plus subscription tiers will be a doddle, according to Sony

Sony has said those who are looking to change to a higher tier on its rebranded PS Plus service will be able to do so "easily".

OneMoreGame (via Resetera) shared a letter they had received from Sony about the upcoming change. It reads: "You can easily upgrade to a higher benefit plan at any time.

"To do so, you'll need to pay the difference between the current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription." However, there is nothing about if it will be as easy to go the other way...

A copy of this letter can be seen below.

After months of unconfirmed reports, Sony officially announced its new look subscription service in March. This remodel will see users' subscriptions structured across three different payment tiers, combining Sony's existing subscription offerings of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

Sony has given its overhauled subscription service a launch target of 22nd June in Europe and 13th June in the US

On its launch, Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal will be included in the Extra and Premium tiers. Jim Ryan has additionally said that Sony has "massive publisher participation" with "all the big names present". However, we should not expect any day one releases of first party games included with the service.