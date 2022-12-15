Upgrade your racing sim for less with these discounted Logitech wheels and pedals

If you or someone you know is a big racing fan and spends a lot of time playing F1 22 or Gran Turismo 7 then getting a wheel and pedals can be an amazing Christmas gift that will completely overhaul their racing game setup.

Logitech makes the excellent Driving Force G920 wheel and pedals, which are sure to help immerse any driver when playing. They are fairly expensive, but thanks to the "GAMING30" code at Currys, which gives you 30 per cent off all gaming accessories, you can get them for the lowest price they've been in a while.

If the person you're buying the G29 set for plays on Xbox or PC, you can get that version for the same price here.

The G29 wheel is a fantastic all-around wheel to get for someone who is an avid racing game player, thanks to the dual-motor force-feedback mechanism and helical gearing, which gives smooth, accurate simulation of traction loss, weight shift and drifting.

The G29's pedals are nonlinear, and are engineered to mimic the performance of a pressure-sensitive brake system for a more accurate braking feel. You can make heel-toe manoeuvres and split-second stops thanks to the pedal unit's patented retractable carpet grip system.

There are loads of other great gaming accessories to be had with a 30 per cent discount at Currys thanks to their latest code. I wrote an article yesterday showing off some of the best products (including the G29) that you can get for less this December.

