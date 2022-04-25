Ukrainian developer Stalker 2's website blocked by Russia

GSC Game World, the Kyiv-based developer of Stalker 2, has had its website blocked by the Russian government.

The Stalker 2 website, unsurprisingly, includes a message of support for Ukraine. The developer has also called for an end to Russia's brutal invasion of its home country, as it struggles to continue development while Kyiv has been under attack.

Now, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has blocked access to the website for Russian audiences, removing access to anyone in the country without use of a proxy. The RIA Novosti news agency said the move followed GSC's decision to cease business in Russia (thanks, XGP.pl, via VGC).

Last month, GSC subtly changed the full name of the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl to reflect the Romanised Ukrainian version of the name, rather than using "Chernobyl", which is based on Romanised Russian.

A subsequent report suggested GSC was looking to move staff to Prague in order to safely finish its game.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was previously set to launch at the end of 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X/S, though development has understandably been delayed.